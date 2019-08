Photo taken Aug. 15, 2019, of Hilde Teerlinck, curator of the "Journey of Thousand Miles" exhibition in Quito from the Han Nefkens Foundation, an unprecedented show of video art that makes viewers reflect on such concepts as migration, the environment and their memories through the work of artists from different continents. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Photo taken Aug. 15, 2019, of Hilde Teerlinck, curator of the "Journey of Thousand Miles" exhibition in Quito from the Han Nefkens Foundation, an unprecedented show of video art that makes viewers reflect on such concepts as migration, the environment and their memories through the work of artists from different continents. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Video art to reflect on migration, memory and the environment in Quito

An unprecedented exhibition in the Ecuadorian capital is making viewers reflect on such concepts as migration, the environment and their memories through the work of artists from different continents, creators of 13 video-art installations.

Called "Journey of a Thousand Miles," the exhibit debuts this Saturday and will remain open to art lovers until Feb. 2 at the lower galleries of Quito's Center of Contemporary Art.