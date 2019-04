Iranian Mahdi Gholamneyad began reciting the Quran at just 12 years old. Three years later, he took part in his first junior-level competition. At 16, he enrolled in the adult category and took part in his first international competition.

"Throughout the year, I study for about three or four hours every two days but when it gets closer to competition time, I practice around two hours a day," Gholamneyad, who is now 33, told Efe.