Rabbis Yehuda Teichtal (L) and Shmuel Segal (R) consecrate a ten meter high Hanukkah candle holder in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 30 November 2018 on occasion of the upcoming eight-day Jewish Hanukkah (Jewish Festival of Lights) holiday that runs from 06 December to 14 December. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Rabbis Yehuda Teichtal (R) and Shmuel Segal (L) stand in front of a ten meter high Hanukkah candle holder at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 30 November 2018 on occasion of the upcoming eight-day Jewish Hanukkah (Jewish Festival of Lights) holiday that runs from 06 December to 14 December. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

A large menorah was on Friday installed near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate ahead of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

The menorah, a traditional symbol in Judaism, is a candelabrum whose candles are lit on each night of the eight-day-long festival of Hanukkah, which is also known as the Festival of Lights.