Pediatric pulmonologist Jose Luis Lezana in Mexico City explains why cystic fibrosis is so much more lethal in Latin America than in industrialized countries, during an interview with EFE on March 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mariana Vallejo is engaged in a race against time: if within a month and a half she fails to round up the 9 million pesos (some $465,116) for her operation, it is probable that her lungs won't last any longer and she will die.

The 23-year-old woman is suffering from cystic fibrosis, an illness that, among other things, causes pulmonary secretions to become thick and sticky and therefore obstruct the respiratory tract, and, without adequate treatment, the lungs become so damaged that they no longer function.