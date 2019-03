A handout image provided by the Sydney Dance Company on Mar. 28, 2019 shows choreographer Rafael Bonachela, in Sydney, Australia. EFE/Sydney Dance Company/Ben SymonS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spanish choreographer Rafael Bonachela this year is celebrating his 10th anniversary since becoming the artistic director of the Sydney Dance Company, the most renowned of its kind in Australia, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The 47-year-old dancer from Spain's northeastern region of Catalunya told EFE in an interview that he felt the company had been able to provide a "new, fresh and dynamic perspective" on a well-known and established art form.