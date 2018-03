Photo provided on March 22, 2018 showing a view of rainwater harvested and bottled at Casa del Agua, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Casa del Agua

Casa del Agua is a Mexican rainwater harvesting initiative capable of producing as many as 500,000 liters (132,000 gallons) per day of water suitable for human consumption.

"It's vital to acknowledge the importance of rainwater harvesting to improve its use for human consumption," Bosco Quizaña, a founding partner of Casa del Agua, told EFE, adding - on the occasion of World Water Day, March 22 - that the process is the solution to water shortage problems.