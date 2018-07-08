The medical services transport an injured person on the slope of Santo Domingo during the second day of the Festival of San Fermin 2018 in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ

Heavy rains in the north of Spain could not stop huge crowds from gathering for the second day of the traditional Sanfermines running of the bulls Sunday, where at least four people were injured after run-ins with the herd of beasts that rumbled down the streets of Pamplona.

The bulls from the José Escolar ranch did not seem convinced by the prospect of an 875-meter (just over half a mile) run and took their time leaving the starting pen, but once they were off they kept their heads down and finished in 2 minutes and 56 seconds, surrounded by over 1,000 “mozos” clad in the typical white clothes and red neckerchiefs.