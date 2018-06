A worker prepares bags of food for employees and gym athletes a few minutes before sunset, when Muslims can eat and drink after a long day of fasting in the month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt on June 09, 2018. EFE-EPA/Shady Roshdi

During the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in which Muslims should abstain from drinking and eating from before sunrise until sunset, many people do not give up practicing sports despite the difficulties posed by fasting.

In Cairo, gyms and sports centers remain empty for most of the day until the last two hours before sunset, when sports lovers begin to exercise ahead of Iftar - the main sundown meal eaten to break the fast - but the vast majority simply head to the gym after eating.