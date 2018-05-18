The holy of month of Ramadan, in which member of the Islamic faith refrain from eating, drinking, smoking or having sexual relations during daylight hours, was in full swing for the Muslims around the world, not least in the East African nation of Kenya, where an epa-efe photojournalist on Friday documented some of the routines.

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is a time for fasting, family and discipline. It is also believed that the revelation of the first verse of the Quran was during its last 10 nights.