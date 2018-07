Arrest mugshot of rapper Chris Brown, 29, who was arrested on assault charges at midnight in Florida where he had a concert scheduled, and was released soon afterwards on a $2,000 bail, EFE-EPA/Courtesy Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Rapper Chris Brown, 29, was arrested on assault charges at midnight in Florida where he had a concert scheduled, and was released soon afterwards on a $2,000 bail, the Sheriff's Office of the state's west coast Hillsborough County announced Friday.

Brown was taken into custody in West Palm Beach on an arrest warrant issued a year ago by the Hillsborough County police.