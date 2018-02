Photo provided on Feb. 19, 2018 showing Mexican chef Raquel Torres Cerdan during an interview with EFE, in Veracruz, Mexico, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

Mexican chef Raquel Torres Cerdan learned to cook on the fires of the most remote indigenous communities in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, where every seasoning has a personal and community history behind it.

"Indigenous cooking is all simplicity and contact with the land," Raquel said in an interview with EFE.