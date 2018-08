Photograph provided Aug 26 showing the second governor of the Raramuri community in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Favia Lomeli

Members of the Raramuri indigenous community, native to northern Mexico's Tarahumara mountain range, struggle to keep their traditions alive in Ciudad Juarez, a city some 450 miles away from home.

"We get organized to keep teaching children, encouraging them to keep their language alive," Rosalinda Guadalajara, the second governor of the Raramuri community in Ciudad Juarez, told EFE, adding that the organization also teaches the youngest members the art of Raramuri couture.