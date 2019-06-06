Three rare white tiger cubs were presented at a zoo in Austria on Thursday.
The blue-eyed cubs, Hector, Pascha and Zeus, were born on May 7 at Weisser Zoo Kernhof, some 100 kilometers west of the capital Vienna, weighing one kilogram.
White Bengal tiger cubs are pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, 06 June 2019. Three male tiger cubs were born on 07 May 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Two White Bengal tiger cub with their mother Burani are pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, some 110 kilometers western Vienna, 06 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
A White Bengal tiger cub with its mother Burani are pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, some 110 kilometers western Vienna, 06 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Head of the zoo, Roman Zoechling holds a White Bengal tiger cub at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, some 110 kilometers western Vienna, 06 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
A White Bengal tiger cub is pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, some 110 kilometers western Vienna, 06 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
