White Bengal tiger cubs are pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, 06 June 2019. Three male tiger cubs were born on 07 May 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Two White Bengal tiger cub with their mother Burani are pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, some 110 kilometers western Vienna, 06 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A White Bengal tiger cub with its mother Burani are pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, some 110 kilometers western Vienna, 06 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Head of the zoo, Roman Zoechling holds a White Bengal tiger cub at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Lower Austria, some 110 kilometers western Vienna, 06 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA