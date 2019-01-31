Almost like learning to drive all over again every morning, this is what it's like living in a Venezuela beset by throughgoing crisis - a country where daily life changes with each new dawn and, just like a teenager, one must learn anew each day how to both fight and navigate the world.

The first hurdle to overcome in this learning process is knowing how to pay for things when paper money has disappeared after centuries of use. This is not the result of technological advancement - it's much simpler than that: the hyperinflation that ranges between 3 and 5 percent each day has made the bills not even worth the paper they're printed on.