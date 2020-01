Photograph, taken on January 21, 2020, showing a group of children and adults while visiting the Library Plane, in the municipality of Iztapalapa, in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / José Méndez

Reading takes off in Mexico with library on a plane

In the middle of a crime-ridden neighborhood in Mexico City sits an airplane that hosts a library, conceived of as a way to promote learning and reduce violence.

"Volando a la Utopia" (Flying to Utopia) was inaugurated earlier this month with the opening of the Boeing 737-200 in the capital borough of Iztapalapa.