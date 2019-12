US actresses Elle Fanning (L) and Dakota Fanning (R) arrive for the Saint Laurent Fashion Show at the Palladium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles, USA, Dec 4 (efe-epa) - From sisters in real life to sisters on the big screen: Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning will star in a film adaptation of the novel "The Nightingale" that is being produced by director and actress Mélanie Laurent, according to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday.

“The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together,” said the two American sisters in a joint statement provided to THR. EFE-EPA