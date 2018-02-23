A view of the grave for Georgios Zorbas (L), also known as Zorbas the Greek, at the Butel Cemetary in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 22 February 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The grave of a Greek miner who inspired the creation of fictional character Alexis Zorbas, more famously known as "Zorba the Greek," could be key to thawing relations between Macedonia and Greece, an academic has suggested.

Giorgios Zorbas, whose grave in Skopje was seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist on Friday, could help ease tensions between the two European neighbors, who have been engaged in a long-running dispute over the use of "Macedonia" in the country’s official name, a word that also describes a region in northern Greece.