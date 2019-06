Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio during their wedding reception in Bollullos de la Mitacion, Seville, southern Spain, on June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Pepo Herrera

TV presenter Pilar Rubio and Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos exit the Seville Cathedral after their wedding ceremony at the Seville Cathedral. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez (left), arrives at the Seville Cathedral on June 15, 2019, for the wedding of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and TV presenter Pilar Rubio. EPA-EFE/Julio Muñoz

Former soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive on June 15, 2019, at the Seville Cathdral for the wedding of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and TV presenter Pilar Rubio. EPA-EFE/Julio Muñoz

Real Madrid star defender Sergio Ramos and Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio said their vows Saturday afternoon at the Seville Cathedral in a wedding ceremony attended by leading sports and entertainment personalities.

The wedding, officiated by the dean of the archdiocese of Seville, Francisco Ortiz, was held shortly before 6.30 pm in front of 500 guests, who paraded past a crowd of reporters and members of the general public.