A picture shows damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A part of the nave is seen through a safety net during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The big organ is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A part of the nave is seen through a safety net during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Workers are seen during preliminary work during preliminary work in the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Workers stand next to an excavator robot during preliminary work in the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT