Preliminary reconstruction work has begun in Notre Dame three months after a fire damaged the Paris cathedral.
French politicians approved a law to carry out repairs after the roof and steeple of the gothic church were destroyed on April 15.
A picture shows damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
A part of the nave is seen through a safety net during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
The big organ is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
A part of the nave is seen through a safety net during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Workers are seen during preliminary work during preliminary work in the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Workers stand next to an excavator robot during preliminary work in the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Excavators are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire in Paris, France, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Preliminary reconstruction work has begun in Notre Dame three months after a fire damaged the Paris cathedral.
French politicians approved a law to carry out repairs after the roof and steeple of the gothic church were destroyed on April 15.