In his office west of Tokyo, Japan, Shin Miyata shows some of his collection of music, magazines, posters and Chicano art. EFE/Nora Olivé

Shin Miyata in his office west of Tokyo, Japan, with thousands of music titles. EFE/Nora Olivé

Shin Miyata worked for 20 years to bring Chicano music into the Japanese market through his label Barrio Gold Records, located west of Tokyo. EFE/Nora Olivé

Shin Miyata poses in his office west of Tokyo, Japan, with a vinyl record of The Village Callers, one of the most famous East Los Angeles bands of the 1960s. EFE/Nora Olivé

Through a record label he founded 20 years ago, Shin Miyata is working to introduce Mexican-American music to the Japanese market and demonstrate that Japan's interest in Chicano culture goes beyond surface aesthetics.

"My job, my responsibility, is to explain to the Japanese about the diversity of Chicano culture," Miyata told EFE from Barrio Gold Records, surrounded by thousands of albums he brought directly from the neighborhoods of East Los Angeles.