Record number of crocodiles born at US nuclear plant in 2021

A record number of American crocodiles were born at Turkey Point nuclear and gas plant in southern Florida in 2021, according to the plant's operator.

From the 27 viable nests discovered last year by biologists from the conservation program for the Crocodylus acutus species promoted by the energy company Florida Power & Light Co. (FPL), which operates the plant, a record 565 hatchlings emerged, according to a statement from the company.