People walk in the street bundled up in coats and hats because of the low temperatures in New York, USA, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the Artic cold that extends through Canada into the United States on Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOAA

A boy covers his face completely during a subway ride in New York, USA, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

A shivering United States welcomed 2018 with a cold wave blanketing almost the entire country, breaking records and apparently taking several lives due to the dangerously low temperatures.

The freezing temps have in recent days spread across practically the whole US, in many locations breaking records that have stood for decades.