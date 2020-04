A shopper looks at late US singer Michael Jackson's new album 'This is It' displayed at Amoeba Music store in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 October 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

A person walks past the Amoeba Music store after its owners announced its permanent closure due to the economic effect of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hollywood, California USA, 28 April 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

The Amoeba Music record store, a place of pilgrimage for music lovers, has said goodbye to its iconic headquarters on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Amoeba's move was planned, but the farewell to his huge store has been expedited due to the global coronavirus crisis, which keeps all non-essential businesses in the Californian city closed. EFE-EPA