People from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria rest in a park in Sarajevo, Bosnia, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FEHIM DEMIR

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Thursday warned of worsening conditions for the thousands of undocumented migrants who had arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina and were seeking to continue their journeys through Croatia.

Dozens of people were being treated for injuries sustained during attempts to cross into Croatia from Bosnia and Herzegovina on a daily basis, according to the IFRC.