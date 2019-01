US actor and festival founder Robert Redford answer questions at the opening press conference of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, Jan. 18, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/George Frey

United States actor, director and producer Robert Redford is to receive an honorary César Award at the 44th edition of the prestigious French film awards in February, the academy that gives out the prizes announced Friday.

82-year-old Redford, well-known for his lead roles in "The Sting" (1973), "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), and "Up Close and Personal" (1996), is set to receive the César of Honor award at the upcoming César Award ceremony on Feb. 22.