A re-enactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ is performed at Trafalgar Square to mark Good Friday, in central London, Britain, 30 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Thousands of people descended on a square in central London to see actors reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

The 90-minute performance, which involving a cast of around 100 people, featured scenes depicting "the final days of Jesus," according to organizers Wintershall.