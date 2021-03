An undated handout photo shows Dr Stuart Blanch from WWF-Australia planting a tree to support a koala colony on a property at Swan Bay, Victoria, AUstralia. EFE/HANDOUT/WWF-Australia/Jimmy Malecki

Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala he rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, Australia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Planting tree seeds with drones in Australia, where forests were razed by the devastating bushfires of 2019-20, is part of a pilot plan about to begin to restore koala habitats and save the marsupials from extinction.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Australia) project, which aims to plant 100,000 trees in three years, will begin with the launch of a drone in April or May, when the summer rains caused by La Niña end, restoration manager Stuart Blanch told Efe. EFE-EPA