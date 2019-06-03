London-based charity Refugees at Home founder Sara Nathan with Syrian Mo Rahimeh at her home in London, United Kingdom, June 3, 2019. EFE/ María E Francisco

British residents have opened their doors to refugees and asylum seekers by offering a spare room to those in need of accommodation.

London-based charity Refugees at Home was founded by former broadcaster Sara Nathan three years ago.