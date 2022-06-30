A 23 April 2022 photo that shows a group of refugees dancing with members of the Salgueiro samba school at the Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Ruben Salgado/UNHCR

A 23 April 2022 photo that shows a group of refugees dancing with members of the Salgueiro samba school at the Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Ruben Salgado/UNHCR

A 23 April 2022 photo shows a group of refugees dancing with members of the Salgueiro samba school during the Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Ruben Salgado/UNHCR

A night of dance and revelry that a score of refugees enjoyed at this year's Rio Carnival has been captured in a new documentary, a film that pays tribute to the resilience of people who fled persecution and conflict in their homelands to make a fresh start in Brazil.

"Resistencia. La jornada de los refugiados en el Carnaval" (Resistance: Refugee Day at Carnival) was produced by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in April, when 20 migrants granted asylum Brazil paraded in costume with the Salgueiro samba school.