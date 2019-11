A group of refugees and asylum seekers will perform in an opera about the Trojan wars that mirrors the experiences of the 30 amateur actors based in Italy.

In the "Idomeneo, King of Crete" opera, which tells the history of the Cretan king after the Trojan War, the refugees will interpret the victims of the fall of Troy who many millennia ago also experienced the plight of having to forcibly leave their war-torn country.