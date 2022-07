An advertisement on the wall of a building in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 13 July 2022 promotes Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Lyanno's new album, "El Cambio." EFE/Jorge Muñiz

A woman in San Juan, Puerto Rico, shows off her hat with the message "Carolina: The Cradle of Reggaeton," a reference to that northeastern Puerto Rican city's reputation as the birthplace of that urban music genre. EFE/Jorge Muñiz

Reggaeton, currently one of the world's most popular musical genres, initially flourished on the small, Spanish-speaking Caribbean island of Puerto Rico and has achieved impressive international reach without the need to resort to English lyrics.

A prime example of this phenomenon is Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio), who despite singing exclusively in Spanish has been Spotify's most-streamed artist worldwide for the past two years.