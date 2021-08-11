J Balvin is a reggaeton superstar and global icon but he recently morphed into Jose, a regular guy manning a traditional New York City neighborhood bodega, as part of his partnership with the Miller Lite beer brand.
The Colombian recording artist born Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin gave away some free cans of a limited edition Miller Lite featuring his distinctive neon color and lightning bolt aesthetic in last week's sneak peek of the "Es Jose Time" initiative, which is a twist on "Miller Time" and is aimed at showing his facet as a normal human being, he told Efe by telephone.