A disabled Ethiopian victim of the ongoing conflict (C) Tedros Tshaye, 21, sits among disabled Yemenis waiting to try out prosthetic limbs at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Disabled Yemeni victims of the ongoing conflict try out prosthetic limbs at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A disabled Yemeni victim of the ongoing conflict looks at himself in the mirror at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A disabled Yemeni victim of the ongoing conflict, Mastoor Ahmed Zaher, tries to attach a prosthetic limb at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

With the population of Yemen living through what the United Nations has defined at the world's worst humanitarian crisis, a rehabilitation center in the capital is offering those who have lost limbs during the conflict hope of being able to walk again, as witnessed by epa-efe journalists.

According to the center's official data, at least 3,874 people have been given care and treatment at the center in Sana'a since March 2015.