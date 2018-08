Photograph showing thousands of worshippers of the Church of the Light of the World in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Some 350,000 people participated here Thursday in the start of the 80th Holy Convocation, the most important festivity celebrated by the Church of the Light of the World, a Christian sect based in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Church leader Naason Joaquin Garcia said that delegates from as many as 57 countries were in attendance, adding that new members from Poland, Mozambique and Sao Tome and Principe will join the congregation for the first time in the history of the church.