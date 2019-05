A digger buries coffins during the reburial ceremony for the remains of Jewish prisoners allegedly killed during WWII in a Belarus ghetto, at a cemetery in Brest, Belarus, 22 May 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian soldiers attend the reburial ceremony for the remains of Jewish prisoners allegedly killed during WWII in a Belarus ghetto, at a cemetery in Brest, Belarus, 22 May 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A man buries coffins during the reburial ceremony for the remains of Jewish prisoners allegedly killed during WWII in a Belarus ghetto, at a cemetery in Brest, Belarus, 22 May 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian soldiers fire a salute during the reburial ceremony for the remains of Jewish prisoners allegedly killed during WWII in a Belarus ghetto, at a cemetery in Brest, Belarus, 22 May 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Coffins during the reburial ceremony for the remains of Jewish prisoners allegedly killed during WWII in a Belarus ghetto, at a cemetery in Brest, Belarus, 22 May 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A digger buries coffins during the reburial ceremony for the remains of Jewish prisoners allegedly killed during WWII in a Belarus ghetto, at a cemetery in Brest, Belarus, 22 May 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian soldiers walk past coffins during the reburial ceremony for the remains of Jewish prisoners allegedly killed during WWII in a Belarus ghetto, at a cemetery in Brest, Belarus, 22 May 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Human remains believed to have belonged to 1,214 Jewish victims of the Holocaust were reburied in a cemetery in southwestern Belarus on Wednesday.

The remains were discovered earlier in the year in a mass grave at a construction site in the city of Brest, near the border with Poland, according to local media reports.