Urns with the ashes of migrants who died with COVID-19 in the United States arrive in Puebla, Mexico, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

The 105 urns containing the ashes of Mexican migrants who died from COVID-19 in the cities of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York in the United States arrived in the central Mexican state of Puebla on Monday.

"You're home now, Pueblan migrant, rest in peace on the land where you were born," was the inscription that was placed on each of the urns of the migrants, who died due to the novel coronavirus during the last few months away from their birthplace. EFE-EPA