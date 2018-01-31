View of the Cross of The Fallen, erected during Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's era, during its removal in the village of Callosa de Segura, in Alicante, eastern Spain, early morning Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Morell

Several Spanish Civil Guard officers stand guard in front of several demonstrators during the removal of the Cross of The Fallen, erected during Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's era, in the village of Callosa de Segura, in Alicante, eastern Spain, early morning, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Morell

A technician supervises the removal of the Cross of The Fallen, erected during Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's era, in the village of Callosa de Segura, in Alicante, eastern Spain, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Morell

A legal battle over the removal of a monument paying homage to Spanish soldiers who fought for dictator Francisco Franco was on Wednesday a continued point of controversy in a small town in the southeast of Spain.

The withdrawal of Francoist symbols, street names and monuments that can be found across the nation can still prove a source of contention some 43 years after the death of the military dictator, which sparked the beginning of the end to his ultra-nationalist Falangist regime that had ruled the country since the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936-39).