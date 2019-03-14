Spanish Gourmet chefs and ambassadors of Spanish wines in the world Ferran Adria (L) and Jose Andres (R) during the 19th Vinexpo Bordeaux 2017 fair in Bordeaux, France, June 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Renowned Spanish chef brothers Ferrán and Albert Adriá have joined up with United States-based cook José Andrés to resurrect the concept of a bustling city market offering the best of Spain's traditional fare in New York, the trio told EFE on Thursday on the eve of the venture's launch.

A slice of Spain in the Big Apple, that is how Andrés and Albert Adriá described their latest project called "Mercado Little Spain," (Little Spain Market) a huge space that is over 3,000 square meters (9,842 square feet) which will include 15 food stalls, two bars, three restaurants and two shops dedicated to promoting Spanish gastronomic traditions and delicacies with the goal of serving some 5,000 customers daily.