Photograph provided Jun 20 showing Cuban writer Rafael Alcides during the 8th Spanish Poetry Conferences in La Rioja, Spain, May 3, 2006. EPA-EFE/Fernando Diaz

Rafael Alcides, considered one of Cuba's greatest living poets, died in Havana after a long battle with cancer, his family told EFE Wednesday. He was 85.

Alcides spent the last two decades of his life largely out of the public eye.