Rafael Alcides, considered one of Cuba's greatest living poets, died in Havana after a long battle with cancer, his family told EFE Wednesday. He was 85.
Alcides spent the last two decades of his life largely out of the public eye.
Photograph provided Jun 20 showing Cuban writer Rafael Alcides during the 8th Spanish Poetry Conferences in La Rioja, Spain, May 3, 2006. EPA-EFE/Fernando Diaz
