Photo of the Santa Maria replica taken in San Juan Puerto Rico Dec. 18, 2018. EPA- EFE/Jorge Muñiz

A replica of the Santa Maria, one of the three vessels that made up Christopher Columbus' 1492 expedition, docked Tuesday in San Juan on its first voyage outside Spanish waters since it was launched in March.

The replica, built last year to mark the 525th anniversary of the expedition, set sail Nov. 26 from San Sebastian de La Gomera in the Canary Islands.