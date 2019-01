Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) speaks at a meeting in Santiago, Chile, on Jan. 15, 2019, at which the organization presented a report saying that more than 10 percent of Latin Americans live in extreme poverty. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

More than 10 percent of Latin Americans live in extreme poverty, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in a report released here Tuesday.

The study, based on figures from 2017, found that while the proportion of poor people remained stable at 30 percent, the number of those in extreme poverty continues to rise, thus prolonging a trend observed since 2015.