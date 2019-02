Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, seen here on Feb. 11, 2019, is one of the Trump administration officials that the House Oversight Committee decided to subpoena in order to provide documentation of the president's "zero tolerance" policy, which caused more than 2,600 minors to be separated last year from their parents at the Mexican border. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

More than 2,600 minors were separated last year from their parents under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, which required the prosecution all adult migrants detained after trying to cross the border into the US illegally. EFE-EPA/File

US Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) said Tuesday there have been thousands of allegations of unaccompanied minors being sexually abused by staff of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

During a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, Deutch presented several reports by the HHS itself saying the department received more than 4,500 complaints of unaccompanied minors being sexually abused in its custody between 2014 and 2018.