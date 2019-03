Reporter from Western Sahara, Nazha al Khalidi, during an interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 29, 2019. EFE/MILAGROS SANDOVAL

Reporting from the rooftops to avoid being arrested in Western Sahara

Nazha al Khalidi says she was beaten and arrested by Moroccan authorities for using her phone to record and live-stream events on social media in Western Sahara.

The 26-year-old reporter now awaits trial in Morocco for practising journalism without being qualified to do so.