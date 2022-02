Cristian Saucedo, wildlife director at Fundacion Rewilding Chile, explains the process of releasing two captive Andean condors - Pumalin and Liqueñe - into the wild on 12 February 2022 in Chile's Patagonia region. EFE/ Alberto Valdés

Two rescued condors - Pumalin (left) and Liquiñe a returned to the wild on 12 February 2022 in Chile's Patagonia region. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

Pumalin, an Andean condor found as a baby with signs of frostbite and on the verge of death in southern Chile, is believed to have fallen out of his nest during a powerful storm.

Named after the Douglas Tompkins Pumalin National Park where he was discovered, he has been given a second chance and recently was freed from captivity along with Liquiñe, a female condor who was rescued in the country's central region.