People take to the ice on Dec. 23, 2017, in the Zocalo, Mexico City's largest public square, which has once again been transformed into a giant ice skating rink for Christmas. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The Zocalo, Mexico City's largest public square, has once again been transformed into a giant ice skating rink for Christmas, giving thousands of visitors a day an opportunity to take a cool break.

"We're the only environmentally certified ice rink (in Mexico). All the water and energy used are recycled under the Kyoto Protocol," Mariana Aveces, the rink's operations coordinator, told EFE.