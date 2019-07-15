Photo taken on July 9, 2019, of Tomas Herrera Plaza in front of the abandoned Nicolas Pacheco School in the historical heart of the Panamanian capital, where lifelong residents are holding out against the gentrification of the area that will, they fear, force them to move away as it all becomes too expensive. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Photo taken on July 9, 2019, of the makeshift building of the San Felipe Residents Association in Panama City known as The Trench, and which has became an emblem of the fight against gentrification in the colonial heart of the Panamanian capital. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

. Doris Martinez takes out of a dilapidated refrigerator a jug of chicha (maize brew) and fills a glass to the brim. The heat is relentless and she is eight-months pregnant. She straightens out some papers left in disorder by the previous shift and sits in a plastic chair to have her drink and cool off.

She has three hours of guard duty ahead of her in this makeshift building with its zinc roof and wooden walls that she and her colleagues call "The Trench," and which has became an emblem of the fight against gentrification in the colonial heart of the Panamanian capital.