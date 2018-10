An evacuee with his dog waits to return to his home in the area of the Morandi highway bridge, to collect personal belongings, in Genoa, Italy, Oct 18, 2018. The Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on Aug 14, killing 43 people. EFE-EPA/SIMONE ARVEDA

Journalists outside the red zone below the Morandi highway bridge, as evacuees prepare to return to their homes to their houses to collect personal belongings, in Genoa, Italy, Oct 18, 2018. The Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on Aug 14, killing 43 people. EFE- EPA/SIMONE ARVEDA

Evacuees' spokesman Giusy Moretti gets comforted by a Civil Protection volunteer in the red zone below the Morandi highway bridge, before evacuees return to their homes to collect personal belongings, in Genoa, Italy, 18 Oct 18, 2018. The Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on Aug 14, killing 43 people. EFE-EPA/SIMONE ARVEDA

Evacuees return to their homes in the area of the Morandi highway bridge, to collect personal belongings, in Genoa, Italy, Oct 18, 2018. The Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on Aug 14, killing 43 people. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Evacuees return to their homes in the area of the Morandi highway bridge, to collect personal belongings, in Genoa, Italy, Oct 18, 2018. The Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on Aug 14, killing 43 people. EFE-EPA/SIMONE ARVEDA

Evacuees return to their homes in the area of the Morandi highway bridge, to collect personal belongings, in Genoa, Italy, Oct 18, 2018. The Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on Aug 14, killing 43 people. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Genoa's local government on Thursday authorized some 400 neighbors and traders to collect belongings from properties in the so-called red zone devastated by catastrophic bridge collapse that killed 43 people in the northern Italian city two months ago.

It was an emotional moment for many of the returning locals, as reported in images released by epa-efe.