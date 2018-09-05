Members of the Lenasia community protest against the recent land invaders who tried to settle on an open piece of land near their houses, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A member of the Lenasia community shouts through a hole in her poster during a protest against the recent land invaders who tried to settle on an open piece of land near their houses, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the Lenasia community on the outskirts of the South African city of Johannesburg staged a protest on Wednesday against an ongoing land invasion whereby economic migrants from other areas of the country or from neighboring nations set up illegal households.

Residents of Lenasia, which is located some 35 kilometers (21 miles) to the southwest of downtown Johannesburg, voiced their anger with placards and slogans calling for an end to the land invasion in an area that has seen thousands of people set up unauthorized settlements, an efe-epa correspondent at the scene reported.