A resident of Masiphumelele informal settlement salvages the kitchen sink after a fire destroyed over 40 structures in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa 29 October 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A rescue worker from Disaster Risk Management helps residents of Masiphumelele informal settlement salvage material after a fire destroyed over 40 structures in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa 29 October 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A resident of Masiphumelele informal settlement carries her baby through burned shacks after a fire destroyed over 40 structures in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa 29 October 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Residents of an informal settlement south of Cape Town were on Monday left clearing up the debris of their makeshift homes after a fire ravaged dozens of dwellings, an epa-efe journalist reported.

Rescue workers from the Disaster Risk Management Center were on hand to assist inhabitants in Masiphumelele after a blaze broke out and quickly spread through the settlement on Sunday, for reasons that were not yet known.