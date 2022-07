Ricky Martin's attorney, Joaquin Monserrate Matienzo, talks to Efe at his office in San Juan on 21 July 2022. EFE/Thais Llorca

Ricky Martin on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on 25 May 2022. EFE/Sebastien Nogier FILE

"Truth prevails," entertainer Ricky Martin said Thursday on Twitter after his nephew retracted allegations of stalking and asked that the restraining order he had secured earlier this month against his famous uncle be allowed to lapse.

The tweet was accompanied by a screen-shot of a statement from the 50-year-old singer and actor's legal team.